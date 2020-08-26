1/1
Walter L. Watkins
1928 - 2020
Walter L. Watkins

91, of North Canton, passed away on August 24, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1928 to the late Walter L. (Sr.) and Grace M. (McKeever) Watkins in North Benton, Ohio, and was raised in Sebring, Ohio. Walter was a 1947 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School. He attended Coyne Electrical School in Chicago and later was drafted into the Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany installing microwave towers. After discharge, he worked as a repairman for L&L Television in Canton, Ohio, where he met his wife, Janet. He later began work at Goodyear Aircraft Co., later known as Goodyear Aerospace Corporation, then Loral Systems Group, now part of Lockheed, doing electrical work on various equipment including the Goodyear Blimp at Wingfoot Lake and at the air dock on the main GAC campus. After getting certified in Computer-Aided Design (CAD), he worked as a CAD technician on military equipment such as flight simulators for fighter jets and missile guidance systems until he retired in 1993. Walter was an active member of Northminster Presbyterian Church for years, serving in roles such as head usher, Deacon and Elder. He enjoyed Bible study and men's breakfast fellowship. He was also a member of the American Legion, George D. Worth Post 574, as well as the Freemasons. Walter liked to putter around the house, making simple repairs and installations and often served as the handyman for extended family. He was a voracious reader of spy thrillers and mysteries, as well as science magazines and the daily newspaper. He liked to stay active and was known for his long walks around North Canton.

In addition to his parents, Walter is preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Carper) Watkins, and sister Clarissa (Watkins) Hoff. He is survived by his daughter Beth and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Family and friends may call Friday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park with the Rev. Dr. Richard Holmes officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the North Canton Public Library, 185 N. Main St., North Canton, OH 44720, or to a charity of choice. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at dwilliamsfh.com.

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387

Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
or

