Walter L. WatkinsFamily and friends may call Friday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park with the Rev. Dr. Richard Holmes officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the North Canton Public Library, 185 N. Main St., North Canton, OH 44720, or to a charity of choice . Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at dwilliamsfh.com WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOMEAND CREMATIONSERVICES330-455-0387