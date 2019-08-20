Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter M. Houston Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter M. Houston Jr. Obituary
Walter M.

Houston, Jr.

Age 97, of Navarre, passed Sunday August 18, 2019. He will be remembered for his hard working ethic, owning his own business, loving nature, being a Ham Radio operator (W8RIU), and helping the village grow.

Preceded in death by his wife, Mary; sons, Walter Houston III and Roger Houston. He is survived by son and daughters-in-law, Rev. John Y. and Kathleen Houston, Lynn Houston; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His final resting place is Union Lawn Cemetery.

Arnold 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now