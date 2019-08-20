|
|
Walter M.
Houston, Jr.
Age 97, of Navarre, passed Sunday August 18, 2019. He will be remembered for his hard working ethic, owning his own business, loving nature, being a Ham Radio operator (W8RIU), and helping the village grow.
Preceded in death by his wife, Mary; sons, Walter Houston III and Roger Houston. He is survived by son and daughters-in-law, Rev. John Y. and Kathleen Houston, Lynn Houston; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His final resting place is Union Lawn Cemetery.
