Walter P. Wright
Age 88, of North Canton, passed away Sun., Mar. 17, 2019. Born in Canton, a son of the late Putney and Ruth (Geis) Wright, he had been a life resident of Canton and North Canton. Walter was a 1948 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and earned a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ and retired from the Timken Co. in 1982 after 35 years service as an Engineer.
Preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne Flandermeyer. Survived by his wife, Julia Wright, with whom he would have celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on July 23rd; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Fri. at 12 noon in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Andrew Taylor Peck officiating. Interment in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Thur. from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Walter's memory may be made to: Trinity United Church of Christ, 3909 Blackburn Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2019