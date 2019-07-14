|
|
Walter "Smitty" Smith
age 87, of Louisville, passed away at 4:07 p.m.
Friday, July 12, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born March 25, 1932, in Alliance Ohio to David and Mary (Rennie) Smith. A graduate of Alliance High School, Smitty worked as a Car Dealer and Owner of Smitty's Auto Sales in Homeworth for 65 years. He was a member of Waco Epworth United Methodist Church, and former member of the Alliance Country Club. Smitty enjoyed playing golf and had a Hole in One at Sleepy Hollow Country Club. He enjoyed attending auctions and especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene (Jolliff) Smith, whom he married November 7, 1965 daughter, Merri (Donald) Brown of Louisville; granddaughters, Maggie and Caty Brown; grandsons, D.J. and Walter Brown; and sister, Barbara Findling of Alliance. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, Donna Belle Smith, sister, Margurite Robinson, and brothers, William and Jack Smith.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Waco Epworth United Methodist Church, 2150 17th St. SE Canton, Ohio 44707, with Pastor Daniel Edwards officiating. Friends may call the hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial Contributions in Smitty's honor may be made to the Waco Epworth United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave. Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019