Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
2150 17th St. SE
Canton, OH
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Waco Epworth United Methodist Church
2150 17th St. SE
Canton, OH
WALTER "SMITTY" SMITH


1932 - 2019
WALTER "SMITTY" SMITH Obituary
Walter "Smitty" Smith

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Waco Epworth United Methodist Church, 2150 17th St. SE Canton, Ohio 44707, with Pastor Daniel Edwards officiating. Friends may call the hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial Contributions in Smitty's honor may be made to the Waco Epworth United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave. Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com

Cassaday-Turkle & Christian

330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on July 15, 2019
