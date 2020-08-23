1/1
Walter T. Applegate Jr.
Walter T. Applegate, Jr. "Wally"

Age 90, of Canton, passed away Thursday evening, August 20, 2020. He was born in Canton to the late Walter and Pauline (Sisterhen) Applegate. Wally was a 1948 Canton McKinley High School graduate and a US Air Force veteran. He enjoyed antique cars, Wednesday lunch at the mall with friends and spending time with his family. He was also a devoted Cleveland Cavaliers fan. He was a member of Christ the Servant Catholic Parish and past member of Edgefield AARP.

In addition to his parents, Wally was preceded in death by his son, Michael Applegate. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth " Ann" Applegate; daughter, Cheryl Ann (Christopher) Beers and sister, Paula (David Hofacre) Applegate.

A private service will be held for the family with entombment in North Lawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349

Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2020.
