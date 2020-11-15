1/1
Walter W. Durbin
1924 - 2020
Walter W. Durbin "Together Again"

96, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. He was born on Oct. 13, 1924 the son of the late Bailey and Minnie Durbin. Walter proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a man of great faith and was a member of Perry Christian Church. Walter was always active, enjoying bowling, golfing and most recently playing bingo and corn hole.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Beverly Durbin; sisters, Ola and Sarah; and great-granddaughter, Paige Hurtt. Walter is survived by his loving family, son, Dennis (Becky) Durbin; daughter, Colleen (Ralph) Rees; grandchildren, Heather Lash, Shawn Hurtt, Casey Sharma, and Heather Dennis; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday form 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rod Geiger officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
NOV
17
Service
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Memories & Condolences
