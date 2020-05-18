Wanda A. Nussbaum
Of Canton, age 85, passed away on May 15, 2020. Born on May 17, 1934 in Dalton, Ohio to the late Willard and Nora (Johnson) Hines, she was a resident of Canton since 1960, previously of Dalton. A devoted wife and mother, she loved to spend time with her family, camp, and travel. She spent many winters in Florida with her beloved husband and attended Massillon Baptist Temple.
Preceded in death by her husband, Virgil C. in 2015; sons, Steven, Mark, Timothy; sister, Beatrice Hyman; brother, Harry Hines, she is survived by her son, John A. (Carolyn) Nussbaum of Wooster, Ohio; daughter, Pamela S. (Michael) Warrick of Colorado Springs, Colo.; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Kidron Mennonite Cemetery with Pastor Cecil Thayer, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online obituary and guest registry are available at
www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on May 18, 2020.