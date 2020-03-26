|
Wanda Davis
91, previously of North Canton, Ohio passed away March 24, 2020 at Woodland Terrace in New Palestine, Indiana with family by her side. Wanda was born March 17, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio but spent most of her married years in North Canton, Ohio. Preceding her in death are her parents, James and Mildred Park; brother, Wendall Park; her beloved husband, Robert Jay Davis Jr. and precious daughter, Pollyanna Davis.
Daughters, Dr.Wendy (Dr.Robert) Davis-Hoover of Palmetto, Fla.; Heidi (J. Tim) Wrigley of New Palestine, Ind.; Gigi (Dan) Bilkert of Grand Rapids, Mich. Grandson, Robert (Brittany) Wrigley of Lansdale, Pa. Granddaughters, Desiree (Shawn) Jarvis of Franklin Ind.; Deanna Wrigley of New Palestine, Ind.; Brooke (Capt. Matt) Bailey of Wichita, Kan.; Annah (Neil) Blake of Grand Rapids, Mich.; Elizabeth (Nathan) Hadley of Seattle, Wash.; and Kara (Coleson) Smith of Brooklyn, N.Y. Great grandsons, Eden Blake of Grand Rapids, Mich.; James Bailey of Wichita, Kan. and grandchild, Blake to be born in August.
Wanda and husband Bob were charter members of Northminster Presbyterian Church, North Canton, Ohio. Wanda was a founding member of Four Seasons Garden Club and a Life member of Garden Club of Ohio. She attained Master Gardener status in 1989. She had lifelong interests in homemaking, sewing, gardening, traveling, learning and care giving to her family. She was the ultimate caregiver with many years spent caring for daughter Pollyanna who was mentally and physically challenged since age 2 ½ and then for her beloved husband Bob in his final years. The family wishes to express a special "thank you" to the caregivers at Hartville Homestead and Woodland Terrace who helped Wanda continue her life, which we cherished each day.
Burial and a small graveside ceremony will be held Friday March 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Daniel Bilkert officiating at North Lawn Cemetery, Canton, Ohio. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date unknown at this time. In lieu of flowers Wanda requested that donations be made to GentleBrooks Hartville Meadows Home of Hartville, Ohio. The family invites you to visit
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2020