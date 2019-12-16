The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
WANDA I. THIEKE


1932 - 2019
WANDA I. THIEKE Obituary
Wanda I. Thieke

"Together Again"

age 87, of Massillon was promoted to Heaven on December 14, 2019, following a prolonged illness surrounded by her family. She was born in Kokomo, Indiana on March 17, 1932; a daughter to the late Robert Gaddis and Ruth Bulman. She was a member of Community Full Gospel of Navarre. Wanda enjoyed her flowers and hummingbirds. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl J. Thieke; two sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by her children: Earl Wayne (Janie) Thieke, Margaret "Margo" (Hadsel) Dodd, Connie (Gene) Dodd, and Sharon (Warren) Little; grandchildren: Tracy, Jeffrey, Brittany, Gene, Jr., Sherri, Freddy, Rick, Erica, and Pam; 16 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and one more great-great-grandchild soon to come.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeffrey Caldwell officiating. Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and again from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery. Special thank you to the staff of Community Hospice and Brewster Parke for all the wonderful care Wanda received, and to Pastor Jeff for his support to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice or Brewster Parke in Wanda's memory.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, 330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Dec. 16, 2019
