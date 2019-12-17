|
Wanda I. Thieke
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeffrey Caldwell officiating.
Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and again from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice or Brewster Parke in Wanda's memory.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, 330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019