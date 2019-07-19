|
|
Wanda J.
Householder 1964-2019
age 55, of Canton, passed away Thursday July 18, 2019. She was born March 1, 1964 in Canton. Wanda was a graduate of East Canton High School. She is survived by her son, Herb (Katie) Fogle; granddaughter, Adley Fogle; father and stepmother, Jack and Marjorie Waers; mother, Mary Maher; two brothers, Stephen (Tracie) Waers and Jack (Darlett) Waers; sister, Carol (Kenneth) McCallister. Funeral services will be Monday July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Terry Bailey officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Monday (10-11 am). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on July 19, 2019