Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Householder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda J. Householder


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda J. Householder Obituary
Wanda J.

Householder 1964-2019

age 55, of Canton, passed away Thursday July 18, 2019. She was born March 1, 1964 in Canton. Wanda was a graduate of East Canton High School. She is survived by her son, Herb (Katie) Fogle; granddaughter, Adley Fogle; father and stepmother, Jack and Marjorie Waers; mother, Mary Maher; two brothers, Stephen (Tracie) Waers and Jack (Darlett) Waers; sister, Carol (Kenneth) McCallister. Funeral services will be Monday July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Terry Bailey officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Monday (10-11 am). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now