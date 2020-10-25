1/1
WANDA J. MANLEY
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WANDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda J. Manley

Age 88, of Minerva, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 10, 1932 in Louisville, to Urban and Alice (Ottle) Zwick. She retired from Summitville Tile; and is a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Raymond Manley; son, Richard Manley and a daughter-in-law, Pamela Manley; sister, Mildred Frigyes and two brothers, Donald and Kenneth Zwick. She is survived by three daughters: Karen (Chuck) Kopp of East Rochester, Christine (Robert) Phillips of Salem and Lisa (Joey) Stanley of Minerva; two sons, John (Sheila) Manley of Groveport and Brad Manley and Niki Bremberg of Sugarloaf Shore, FL; brother, Larry Zwick of Carrollton; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva, with Father Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in Dungannon Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services at the church from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall Hutchison, 330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 24, 2020
To Phil & Angie , with love & sympathy to you & your family at the loss of your grandmother. I wish you peace in your hearts & loving memories to cherish. With love & prayers.
Roseanne Throckmorton
Friend
October 23, 2020
My Deepest Condolences goes out to all of Wanda’ family
She fought a long battle and I’m sure she was happy to be reunited with her beloved husband Ray .I know Donnie loved her when he was in the family & I’m sure he welcomed her when she entered heaven Frid morning along with all her many loveones already in eternity My prayers are with everyone at this sad time
Theresa Locke
Family
October 23, 2020
Prayers for God's comfort in your loss.
Lynn Carper Urbach
Coworker
October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Diane Phillips
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved