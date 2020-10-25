Wanda J. ManleyAge 88, of Minerva, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 10, 1932 in Louisville, to Urban and Alice (Ottle) Zwick. She retired from Summitville Tile; and is a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva.She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Raymond Manley; son, Richard Manley and a daughter-in-law, Pamela Manley; sister, Mildred Frigyes and two brothers, Donald and Kenneth Zwick. She is survived by three daughters: Karen (Chuck) Kopp of East Rochester, Christine (Robert) Phillips of Salem and Lisa (Joey) Stanley of Minerva; two sons, John (Sheila) Manley of Groveport and Brad Manley and Niki Bremberg of Sugarloaf Shore, FL; brother, Larry Zwick of Carrollton; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva, with Father Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in Dungannon Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services at the church from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:Gotschall Hutchison, 330-868-4900