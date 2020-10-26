Wanda J. Manley
Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva, with Father Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in Dungannon Cemetery.
Calling hours will be one hour prior to services at the church from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall Hutchison,
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Oct. 26, 2020.