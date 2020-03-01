|
Wanda L. Fiddler
"Together Again"
Age 98, of Sandyville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was born June 6, 1921 in Greenville, OH, a daughter of the late David and Glyda (Walker) Boyer, and had been a resident of the Mineral City/Sandyville area since 1939. She was a member of Shepherd of The Valley Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Clarence H. Fiddler, on June 15, 1999; a grandson, Bret James; sister, Greta Harvey; and two brothers, Ollie Boyer and Gale Deubner.
Wanda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Darrell Carnes; her son and daughter-in-law, James and Theresa Fiddler; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, Corrie (Susan) James, and their children, Riley and Jacob, Darren (Carrie) Heath, and their son Cody, and Troy (Amanda) Carnes, and their daughters, Allison and Kaylee, John (Christina) James, and their daughter, Oakleigh, and Lindsay James; one sister and one brother, Betty Adams and Walter (Beverly) Deubner.
Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Clifford Hughes officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be sent to:
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020