Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WANDA FRIEDMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WANDA M. FRIEDMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WANDA M. FRIEDMAN Obituary
Wanda M. Friedman

Age 93, of Canton, died Friday morning in Aultman Compassionate Care following an extended illness. A life resident of Canton, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Carrie (Formet) Fete. She was a graduate of Timken High School; retired from Sugardale Foods; and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.

She is survived by her sons: Donald (Cindy) Friedman of Waterford, PA., Tom (Dawne) Friedman of Louisville; daughter, Susan Schneider of Canton; grandchildren: Jason, David, Jessica, Aaron (Emily), Lauren, Tara, Stacy (Jay); great-grandchildren: Isaac, Alaric; and very close friend, Susan Deitrick. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Richard Friedman; brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Ann Fete; brother-in-law, Tom Friedman and sister-in-law, Alice Friedman.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home with Fr. John E. Sheridan STL officiating. A private burial for the family will be held in St. Peter's Cemetery. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at:

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WANDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wackerly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -