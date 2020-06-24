Wanda M. Haas "Together Again"
92, of Bolivar, passed away at Hennis Care Center in Bolivar on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born in Richwood, W.Va., on Aug. 22, 1927 to the late William and Virginia (Wright) Taylor. Wanda enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking but most of all cherished the time spent with her family. She volunteered her time serving the Hennis Care Center in Bolivar and was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity, being active on several church committee's.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles Haas in 2004; a son, Charles "Chuckie" Haas; two sisters, and four brothers. She is survived by children, Gerrie (Michael) Wood of Akron, Barbara (Robert) Parks of Akron, Linda (Gary) Thayer of Norton and Mark (Melissa) Haas of Bolivar; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family requests memorial contributions in Wanda's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements.
Lebold Smith Funeral Home, 330-874-3113
Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.