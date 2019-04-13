Home

Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
WANDA "DUCHESS" PRESTIER


Wanda "Duchess" Prestier

89, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Wanda was born March 16, 1930 in Canton. She is preceded in death by the love of her life and soulmate, Rudolph Angelo Prestier. In addition to her husband Rudy, she is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jackson; her daughter-in-law, Debra Prestier; and her parents, William Meyers, Mary Meyers DeJane; and step-father, Lynn DeJane.

She lovingly leaves behind her son, Thomas Prestier; daughter, Pamela McKelley; sisters: Nellie Norris and Sandra (Paul) Nichols, Denise (Edward) DeJane-Boretz; grandchildren: Kasey (Nick) Scassa, Adam McKelley, Amanda Gardner and Kelly (Chris) Lint; seven great-grandchildren: Taylor, Talia and

Raffaele Scassa, Hunter McKelley, Grant Gardner, Drake and MaKenna Lint; and many nieces, nephews and loving relatives.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home, North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2019
