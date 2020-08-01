Wanda R. Goodnight
age 104, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Amherst Meadows Nursing Home. Wanda was born on May 16, 1916, in Ritchie County, West Virginia, to the late Ben and Lottie Connolly.
She leaves two sons, Kenneth (Margaret) Goodnight and Robert (Donnette) Goodnight of Massillon; one daughter, Sharon Burnbrier of Boardman, Ohio, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great- grandchildren. In addition to her husband of 53 years, Basil Goodnight, she is preceded in death by two sisters and one brother, an infant son, and an infant great grandson, and her son-in-law, Thomas Burnbrier. Wanda enjoyed making quilts, crocheting, drinking coffee, and naps.
A private family service will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. The family would like to thank Amherst Meadows for the compassionate care given to their mother and we feel blessed to have had our mother with us all those years. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com
Paquelet, 330-833-3222