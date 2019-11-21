|
Wanda V. Rogers
96, went Home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2019. She was born on May 18, 1923 the daughter of the late James & Goldie Smith. Wanda was a woman of great faith and was a member of Evermore Community Church in Hartville. She retired after 35 years from Aultman Hospital and 10 years with Aultman Blood Program. Wanda continued her services by being one of the lead organizer for Aultman Retirees and their events. Wanda was always athletic and enjoyed the outdoors. She enjoyed hikes with her nephews, bowling, and was the Ladies Champion for many years in horseshoes.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James L. Smith; and sister, Betty Hoover. Wanda is survived by her loving and dearest lifetime companion, Amanda Otto; beloved nephews, Fred (Carole) Hoover, and Dan (Connie) Hoover; several great nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Visitation will be held Friday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Ross Miller and Pastor Butch Nisly officiating. Interment will take place Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Weston Masonic Cemetery, in West Virginia. Thanks to the compassionate care given by Mercy Hospice, and Canton Christian Home. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
