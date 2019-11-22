|
|
|
Wanda V. Rogers
Visitation will be held Friday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Ross Miller and Pastor Butch Nisly officiating. Interment will take place Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Weston Masonic Cemetery, in West Virginia. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019