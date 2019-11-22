Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Weston Masonic Cemetery
WANDA V. ROGERS

WANDA V. ROGERS Obituary
Wanda V. Rogers

Visitation will be held Friday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Ross Miller and Pastor Butch Nisly officiating. Interment will take place Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Weston Masonic Cemetery, in West Virginia. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019
