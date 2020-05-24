Warner E. Keeling
Warner E. Keeling

77, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A resident of Norton for most of his life, he resided in Wadsworth the past 20 years. Warner was a graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1961. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox with 49 years of service and was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Doylestown.

Preceded in death by his parents, Warner and Margaret; wife, Judi; son, Darrin and sister, Janet Daily; survived by his wife, Linda; son, Dennis (Robin); daughter, Denise (Craig) August; stepsons, Todd (Carissa) and Adam Kuehnert; mother of his children, Joyce Bishop; 10 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Due to the current circumstances, a private graveside service will take place at Lakewood Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to Penn Frontotemporal Degeneration Center, 3 West Gates, 3400 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19104.

Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.
