Warren D. Wise
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren D. Wise

age 72, of Canton, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Canton to Forrest and Dorothy (Wagner) Wise. Warren was a graduate of McKinley High School and an Army veteran serving two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the Danner Press after 35 years and was a member of the American Legion Post 44. Warren enjoyed tinkering with lawn mowers and just staying home with his cats and his dog, Charlie. He will be missed deeply by his family.

Warren was preceded in death by his father, Forrest; brothers, Dewey and Clyde and sister, Catherine. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; loving wife, Pauline Wise; son, Mark Wise; sisters, Christine Wise, Vivian (Steve) Campbell and great niece, Zoe Metzger; great nephews, Gavin Thompson, Avery Swaggard and nephew, Chad Wise.

Graveside services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery at a later date. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved