Warren D. Wise
age 72, of Canton, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Canton to Forrest and Dorothy (Wagner) Wise. Warren was a graduate of McKinley High School and an Army veteran serving two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the Danner Press after 35 years and was a member of the American Legion Post 44. Warren enjoyed tinkering with lawn mowers and just staying home with his cats and his dog, Charlie. He will be missed deeply by his family.
Warren was preceded in death by his father, Forrest; brothers, Dewey and Clyde and sister, Catherine. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; loving wife, Pauline Wise; son, Mark Wise; sisters, Christine Wise, Vivian (Steve) Campbell and great niece, Zoe Metzger; great nephews, Gavin Thompson, Avery Swaggard and nephew, Chad Wise.
Graveside services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery at a later date. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.