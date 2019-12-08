|
Warren L. Kisner
78, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born in Brownton, W.Va. on August 28, 1941 to the late Alvise and Geneva Kisner.
He leaves his loving wife of 52 years, Bonnie Kisner; three children; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his brothers, David and Travis.
In honoring his wishes, Warren will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019