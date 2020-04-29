|
Wayne A. Stropki
age 87 of Massillon, passed away peacefully at home Friday morning, April 24, 2020. Born in Canton to the late Andrew and Bernadetta (Gilmore) Stropki; he was also preceded in death by his son, Andrew. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Massillon, St. Joseph Men's Club, V.F.W. Post #3124 and the Eagles Aerie #2223. Wayne was a Marine Corp Veteran. He was employed with Harter Bank, then Society Bank for over 30 years, retiring in 1989. A licensed pilot, Wayne loved to fly his own plane.
He is survived by his wife, Flora (Petsy) Stropki; daughters, Brenda (Jeff) Walker, Carol (Brad) Hund; four grandchildren: Joshua and Jacob Walker, Madyson and Andrew Hund; great granddaughter, Zoey Walker; brothers, Norman Stropki, Paul (Diane) Stropki; numerous nieces and nephews. All of whom he loved dearly.
Due to health concerns, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Internment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Wayne's name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon.
Rossi Funeral Home, 330-492-5830
Published in The Repository on Apr. 29, 2020