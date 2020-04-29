Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Resources
More Obituaries for WAYNE STROPKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WAYNE A. STROPKI


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WAYNE A. STROPKI Obituary
Wayne A. Stropki

age 87 of Massillon, passed away peacefully at home Friday morning, April 24, 2020. Born in Canton to the late Andrew and Bernadetta (Gilmore) Stropki; he was also preceded in death by his son, Andrew. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Massillon, St. Joseph Men's Club, V.F.W. Post #3124 and the Eagles Aerie #2223. Wayne was a Marine Corp Veteran. He was employed with Harter Bank, then Society Bank for over 30 years, retiring in 1989. A licensed pilot, Wayne loved to fly his own plane.

He is survived by his wife, Flora (Petsy) Stropki; daughters, Brenda (Jeff) Walker, Carol (Brad) Hund; four grandchildren: Joshua and Jacob Walker, Madyson and Andrew Hund; great granddaughter, Zoey Walker; brothers, Norman Stropki, Paul (Diane) Stropki; numerous nieces and nephews. All of whom he loved dearly.

Due to health concerns, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Internment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Wayne's name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon.

Rossi Funeral Home, 330-492-5830
Published in The Repository on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -