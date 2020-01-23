Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne B. King


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne B. King Obituary
Wayne B. King

84, of Canton passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born September 3, 1935 in Strasburg, Ohio to the late Clyde and Hazel King. Wayne was a car fanatic and he loved his family very much.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph and Warren King; sister, Evelyn Bixler. Wayne is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Teri (Keith) Indorf, Don King, Randy King, Lori (Paul) Roethlisberger and Cathy King; grandchildren, Cheyanne Indorf, Cayla (Brent) Wilson, Sydney King, Mya and Jaden Truman; great grandchild, Lewis Wilson; brothers, Hilton (Nellie) King and Richard (Wendy) King; sisters, Alice Haas and Janet Brock and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 4 pm with services to follow at 4 pm. In honoring Wayne's wishes he will be cremated after services. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -