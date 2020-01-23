|
Wayne B. King
84, of Canton passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born September 3, 1935 in Strasburg, Ohio to the late Clyde and Hazel King. Wayne was a car fanatic and he loved his family very much.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph and Warren King; sister, Evelyn Bixler. Wayne is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Teri (Keith) Indorf, Don King, Randy King, Lori (Paul) Roethlisberger and Cathy King; grandchildren, Cheyanne Indorf, Cayla (Brent) Wilson, Sydney King, Mya and Jaden Truman; great grandchild, Lewis Wilson; brothers, Hilton (Nellie) King and Richard (Wendy) King; sisters, Alice Haas and Janet Brock and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 4 pm with services to follow at 4 pm. In honoring Wayne's wishes he will be cremated after services. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020