Wayne C. Dettweiler86, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Massillon on November 11, 1934 to Henry and Hazel (Wagner) Dettweiler. Wayne was a veteran of The United States Army and retired from Republic LTV Steel in 1994. Wayne had a loving and caring heart.He is survived by his sister, Ruby Tiller; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene, Link, Henry and Melvin Dettweiler; and his sisters, Mae Showers, Geneva McMannis and Darlene McGraw-Saiz.A private graveside service will be held at Brookfield Cemetery. Messages of support may be sent to the family atPaquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home330-833-4839