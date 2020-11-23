1/1
Wayne C. Dettweiler
Wayne C. Dettweiler

86, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Massillon on November 11, 1934 to Henry and Hazel (Wagner) Dettweiler. Wayne was a veteran of The United States Army and retired from Republic LTV Steel in 1994. Wayne had a loving and caring heart.

He is survived by his sister, Ruby Tiller; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene, Link, Henry and Melvin Dettweiler; and his sisters, Mae Showers, Geneva McMannis and Darlene McGraw-Saiz.

A private graveside service will be held at Brookfield Cemetery. Messages of support may be sent to the family at

www.arnoldlynch.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839

Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
