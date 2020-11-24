1/1
Wayne C. Nofsinger
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne C. Nofsinger

94, of Navarre, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, November 21, 2020. He was born September 8, 1926, to the late Jacob and Lottie (Maurer) Nofsinger and graduated from Navarre High School in 1946. Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952, he saw front line service during the Korean Conflict. Following his time in the service he returned to the family farm and to his position as a machinist with the Norfolk & Western Railroad where his employment began in 1947. He retired from the railroad in 1987, following 40 faithful years of service. A beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend, remembered for his gentle nature and quick smile, Wayne loved the farm and his cattle and was always a farmer at heart. Following his retirement, he worked the farm until just two years ago. Since then he's enjoyed watching his cousins, Chuck and Danny Nofsinger, farm the land and bring in the crops as he had done for so many years.

Predeceased by his parents; twin brother, Blaine and brothers, Dale and Benjamin; Wayne is survived by his sister, Ruth A. Nofsinger Mohr; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, in particular, Robin (Kevin) Keith, who he called, "Aunt Robin."

A private service will be conducted with the family and Wayne will be laid to rest beside his twin brother, Blaine, at Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our website at,

www.atkinsonfeucht.com









330-879-5433

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved