Wayne C. Nofsinger94, of Navarre, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, November 21, 2020. He was born September 8, 1926, to the late Jacob and Lottie (Maurer) Nofsinger and graduated from Navarre High School in 1946. Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952, he saw front line service during the Korean Conflict. Following his time in the service he returned to the family farm and to his position as a machinist with the Norfolk & Western Railroad where his employment began in 1947. He retired from the railroad in 1987, following 40 faithful years of service. A beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend, remembered for his gentle nature and quick smile, Wayne loved the farm and his cattle and was always a farmer at heart. Following his retirement, he worked the farm until just two years ago. Since then he's enjoyed watching his cousins, Chuck and Danny Nofsinger, farm the land and bring in the crops as he had done for so many years.Predeceased by his parents; twin brother, Blaine and brothers, Dale and Benjamin; Wayne is survived by his sister, Ruth A. Nofsinger Mohr; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, in particular, Robin (Kevin) Keith, who he called, "Aunt Robin."A private service will be conducted with the family and Wayne will be laid to rest beside his twin brother, Blaine, at Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our website at,330-879-5433