|
|
Wayne E. Graham Jr.
Age 62, of Louisville, passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. Wayne was born March 2, 1958 in Red Lion, Pa. to Wayne E Sr. and Mary L. (Oberdorff) Graham. Wayne was a 1980 graduate of Valley Forge Christian College and the University of Akron School of Law in 1985. He was a private practice attorney for 35 years and was honored when his son, Ty, joined the law practice. Wayne was a member of Faith Family Church and an avid outdoorsman.
He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn L. (Wood) to whom he was married 40 years; four children, Erin (Jake) Drukenbrod, Ty (Linnea) Graham, Zachary Graham and Seth (Brennen) Graham; one grandson, Weston Graham; his parents, Wayne E. and Mary L. Graham Sr.; two brothers, Greg (Mary) Graham and John (Tammy) Graham; nieces and a nephew.
The family will have a private celebration of Wayne's life. There will be no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020