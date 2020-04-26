Home

Wayne E. Graham Jr. Obituary
Age 62, of Louisville, passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. Wayne was born March 2, 1958 in Red Lion, Pa. to Wayne E Sr. and Mary L. (Oberdorff) Graham. Wayne was a 1980 graduate of Valley Forge Christian College and the University of Akron School of Law in 1985. He was a private practice attorney for 35 years and was honored when his son, Ty, joined the law practice. Wayne was a member of Faith Family Church and an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn L. (Wood) to whom he was married 40 years; four children, Erin (Jake) Drukenbrod, Ty (Linnea) Graham, Zachary Graham and Seth (Brennen) Graham; one grandson, Weston Graham; his parents, Wayne E. and Mary L. Graham Sr.; two brothers, Greg (Mary) Graham and John (Tammy) Graham; nieces and a nephew.

The family will have a private celebration of Wayne's life. There will be no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020
