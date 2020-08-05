1/1
Wayne H. Driver
1959 - 2020
Wayne H. Driver

Age 61 of Canton, Ohio, formerly of Magnolia passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1959 Loring, Ontario, Canada. Wayne served in the U.S. Navy for four years aboard the USS Tripoli. He enjoyed fishing, flying drones, shooting guns, and spending time with his family. Wayne was an avid lover of animals. He worked in construction for 40 years.

Wayne is preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Deborah. He is survived by his son, Justin (Sara) Driver; grandson, Chase Driver; brothers, Steven (Barb) Driver, Bart (Jen) Driver and Dennis (Robin) Greene; sisters, Vicki (Driver)Druery and Susan (Joe) Driver-Noel; father, Arley (Sue) Driver; mother, Janice Greene; several nieces and nephews, special friend Charlotte; and best friend, Todd.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at VFW Post #3747 (1935 Avalon Ave. NE, Canton, OH 44705). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
VFW Post #3747
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
