Wayne L. "Teet" Danner
age 87, of Canton, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. He was born June 13, 1932, son of John and Irene (Hall) Danner. Teet was a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a sales representative for a dental company and was a member of Zion United Church of Christ. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers fan. Teet loved his family first and his children and grandchildren remember him as being a kind, caring, involved, and patient man; one who always encouraged them to pursue their goals.
Teet was preceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Merlin, Kenny, Warren, Bip, Jack, Toot and Jerry; and sisters, Donna, Audrey, and Joanne. His memory will be cherished by his wife Nancy, who would have celebrated their 67th anniversary on August 12th; his children, Mike (Julie), Patrick (JoAnne), Laurie (Neal) Thomas, Joel (Barbara); grandchildren, Anna, Mae, Adam, Brandi, Michelle, Cameron, Rachel; great grandchildren, Scott, Christopher, Miles, Marshall, Julia, Joey; and sister, Mary Louise.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday August 2 at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call 5-7 p.m., Thursday, August 1, and 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the or Zion United Church of Christ.
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019