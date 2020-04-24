Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
WAYNE L. McFARREN


1928 - 2020
WAYNE L. McFARREN Obituary
Wayne L. Mc Farren

of Beach City, went to be with his Lord, Wednesday evening following a brief illness. He was born May 9, 1928 to Cullen and Clara (Agler) Mc Farren in Redurban, OH.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Howell) McFarren whom he married November 24, 1984; children, Jetta Orr and Cullen Mc Farren both of New Phila, Scott (Barb) McFarren of Massillon, step children: Linda (George) Lyras of North Canton, Jill Ann Price of Navarre, Julie (Ted) Tracy of Brewster, step-daughter in law, Maritza Osborne of Geneva; sister, Grace Ciccarone of Port Charlotte, Fla.; sisters in law, Leatha Howell of Navarre, Sharon Howell of Dover; sister in law, Bea Mc Farren of North Canton; 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren complete the family. He was preceded by two step sons, Mark and Larry Osborne, one grandson, Mark Abraham, three brothers Leland, Lloyd and Bob Mc Farren, one sister in law Dorothy Mc Farren, brothers in law Leslie, Jim, Pat and Francis Howell, Don Ciccarone, son in law, Chuck Orr and sister in law, Virginia Howell. He attended Beach City United Methodist Church until its closing. Wayne retired from U R S Greiner. He had been in construction most of his life and had formerly owned Jetta Airways in North Canton. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and great grandfather. We all loved him. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

A private family service will be held. Interment will be made in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City.

Lantzer Funeral Home, 330-756-2121
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2020
