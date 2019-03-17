|
Wayne R. Schmidt 1943-2019
Age 75, of Magnolia, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, after a two-year illness. He was born Sept. 17, 1943 in Belle Plaine, MN, a son of the late Alvin and Evelyn (Kerkow) Schmidt, and after residing in Anaheim, Calf., came to Magnolia in 1974. Wayne was a 1961 graduate of Anaheim High School. He joined the U. S. Air Force in 1961 and served for four years. He worked 31 years at Republic Steel Corp. and LTV Steel. He enjoyed fishing and recycling for many years. Wayne was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his kind and compassionate spirit.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Sandra Beard, Sharon Fairbanks, and Tony Austin. Wayne is survived by his wife, Lee Ellen Schmidt, with whom he celebrated their 51st Wedding Anniversary on Feb. 17th; two sons, James (Kim) Schmidt, and Michael (Heather Schuster) Schmidt; three granddaughters who were his pride and joy, Sarah, Rachel, and Amy; two sisters, Joanne (David) D'Agostino and Donna Austin, and one brother, Larry (Trish) Schmidt.
Services will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Scott Anderson officiating. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Friends may call Tuesday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wayne's memory may be made to either the Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department or Shepherd of The Valley Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made to:
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019