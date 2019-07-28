Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of Saint John the Baptist
WAYNE R. YEATER


1944 - 2019
WAYNE R. YEATER Obituary
Wayne R. Yeater

age 75, died Thursday after a brief illness. Born in Clarksburg, W.Va., he had lived in Canton most of his life, was retired from American Electric Power, member of the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist and was a Vietnam War Air Force veteran.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Yeater. Survived by his daughters, Stacy (Emmett) Driskell and Tonya (Bill) King; grandchildren, Emma Driskell and Alex and Aidan King and brother, Michael (Janel) Yeater.

Family and friends will meet on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist for a Mass of Christian Burial with The Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington, Delaware. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019
