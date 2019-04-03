Home

Wayne Benedict
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Wayne Warren Benedict 1933-2019

Of Burlington, Ky., passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born January 30, 1933 in Louisville, Ohio, to the late Frederick and Louise Benedict. He was a long time resident of the Malvern area until retiring to Kentucky. Wayne was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the United States Army and the National Guard, retiring as a Sergeant. Wayne was also a member of the Malvern Police Department and a retiree of the Canton Drop Fore Company in Canton Ohio.

He is preceded in death by daughter, Sharon Benedict and infant son, Darman Benedict. He is survived by his two sons and their wives, Mark & Jodi Benedict of Virginia and Ron & Jolene Benedict of Kentucky; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Benedict.

Calling hours will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Deckman-Bartley funeral home. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery with full military honors. Friends may express condolences at our website:

www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 3, 2019
