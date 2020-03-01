Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 Cherry St. (Rte. 93)
Canal Fulton, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 Cherry St. (Rte. 93)
Canal Fulton, OH
WENDEL J. GEIGER


1932 - 2020
WENDEL J. GEIGER Obituary
Wendel J. Geiger

87, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. Wendel was born in Akron to the late Wendel and Ida Anna (Appel) Geiger and had been an area resident his entire life. Wendel was an Air Force Veteran during the Korean War and was a retired computer programmer with Firestone. Among his memberships, he belonged to the Canton VFW #3747 and the Massillon VFW #3124. He loved polka, dancing, fishing and gardening.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Geiger; grandson, Andrew Lowers; and his siblings. Wendel is survived by his wife of 46 years, JoAnn (Young) Geiger; children: James Geiger, Timothy Geiger, Karen Berry and Suzette Lowers; stepchildren: April Manning and Kimberly Harmon; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be THURSDAY 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. (Rte. 93), Canal Fulton, with Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial with military honors at Canal Fulton Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home WEDNESDAY 5 -7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020
