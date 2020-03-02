Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 Cherry St. (Rte. 93)
Canal Fulton, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 Cherry St. (Rte. 93)
Canal Fulton, OH
Wendel J. Geiger

Wendel J. Geiger Obituary
Wendel J. Geiger

Funeral services will be THURSDAY 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. (Rte. 93), Canal Fulton, with Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial with military honors at Canal Fulton Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home WEDNESDAY 5 -7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2020
