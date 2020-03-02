|
Wendel J. Geiger
Funeral services will be THURSDAY 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. (Rte. 93), Canal Fulton, with Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial with military honors at Canal Fulton Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home WEDNESDAY 5 -7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2020