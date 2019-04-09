|
|
Wendell E. "Skip" Rinehart
89, of North Canton, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born in Hardman, Gilmer County, WV. After graduation from Normantown High School (May 1947), he enlisted in the United States Navy in August 1948. After spending three years in Balboa, Panama, he returned to Washington DC. While there he made several trips back to Glenville, WV, where he met his beautiful wife, Barbara Southall, and they were married on September 1, 1955. He retired from the United States Navy on July 1, 1969 with 21 years of service to his country. He then was employed with the Hoover Company in North Canton from 1969-1991 as an electrician. Wendell was Past Master and elected Life Member of Harry S. Truman Lodge #649, Naples, Italy, and held dual membership in William H. Hoover Lodge #770 in North Canton. He was a Life Member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Canton. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch #324 and a member of Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton. Wendell enjoyed life, singing and playing the guitar with his older brother Gordon. He was an avid fan of all West Virginia and Ohio sporting events.
Wendell is survived by his wife, Barbara, to whom he has been married for 63 years; two sons, Marty and Mark; two grandsons; one granddaughter and one great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Erley and Effa (Stalnaker) Rinehart; five sisters and three brothers. The family would like to send a special thank you to Rose Lane Health and Wellness Center and to the Mercy Hospice team for the wonderful care given to Wendell.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Reed
Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. with a Masonic Service beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019