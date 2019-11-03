Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Wendell H. Miller


1935 - 2019
Wendell H. Miller Obituary
Wendell H. Miller

age 84, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on October 30, 2019. He was born March 12, 1935 in East Sparta, Ohio, son to the late Memmo and Edna (Hall) Miller. Wendell proudly served in the United States Army in Korea and had worked for Danner Press and Retired from Akron Beacon Journal. He was a Teamster, member and past president of GCIU 42C in Akron and had been active with the Hartville Ruritan. He was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and had served on the church council.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Samuel and Rodney and sister, Gretchen Miller. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Mary B. (Stahler) Miller; three children, Marcia Miller, Marlene Sue Miller, David (Heather Dawn) Miller; four grandchildren, Daryl Shean, Tiffany (Antoine) Klinefelter, Brigitte (Richard) White, David Jeremiah; three great- grandchildren, Gavin Shean and Lucian and Aileya Klinefelter.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. Burial will be in Warstler Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW as well as one hour prior to the service from 10-11 am at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019
