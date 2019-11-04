Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave. NW
North Canton, OH
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Wendell H. Miller


1935 - 2019
Wendell H. Miller Obituary
Wendell H. Miller

Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. Burial will be in Warstler Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW as well as one hour prior to the service from 10-11 am at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2019
