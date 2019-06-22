|
|
Wendell Lee Way
age 79, of Acworth, Georgia passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Midway Presbyterian Church in Powder Springs. Interment will follow at Midway Presbyterian Church Cemetery. He will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the ceremony.
Born in Canton, Ohio, Mr. Way moved to Cobb County, GA in 1980 from Texas. He worked as an Accountant for Diebold, retiring after 30 years of employment. He was a longtime member of Midway Presbyterian Church, and loved reading and his cigars.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna J. Way, in 2014. Survivors: 4 Children, Scott (Leona) Way, Germany, DeeAnn (David) Plopper, Acworth, GA, Steven (Elizabeth) Way, Dallas, GA and Rachelle (Stephen) Manston, Hoover, AL; 2 Brothers, David (Katie) Way, Northfield, OH and Gary Todd (Mary) Way, Broadview Heights, OH; 10 Grandchildren, Brendan Way, Ariana Way, Jan Way, Ethan Plopper, Ashley Sivadon, Steven Way, Sierra Nicholson, Molly Way, Maddie Manston and Christopher Manston; Great Grandchild, Finnley Ruth Sivadon.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
West Cobb Funeral Home
770-419-9234
Published in The Repository on June 22, 2019