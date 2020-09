There was NO ONE on earth like Wendy Ann. Her energy, laughter, loyalty, integrity, valor & courage was second to none! She was GOD given. If you know you know! Wendy loved with a formidable and ferocious love. Its never-ending. I know you're so happy to see beloved Momma Jo Thank you for demonstrating truth, thank you for loving me & thank you GOD for the incredible & indelible gift of Wendy Ann! You will never be forgotten I will love you forever ❤

Crystal Gillespie Eldridge

Family