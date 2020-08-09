Werner PoechtragerWerner Poechtrager, 61, of Greentown, Ohio, was welcomed into his eternal home on August 4, 2020. Born November 18, 1958 in Linz, Austria, he was the son of Franz Poechtrager and the late Ernestine Friedl Poechtrager.In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Wolfgang Poechtrager. Werner's memory and legacy will live on in the lives and hearts of those who survive: his wife of 36 years, Charlene Poechtrager of Greentown; father, Franz Poechtrager of Austria; daughter, Susanne Poechtrager of Greentown; sons: Thomas Poechtrager of Greentown, Johannes (Claire) Poechtrager of Medina, Josef (Kia) Poechtrager of Oklahoma; grandchildren: Eve, Peter, Leah, and Siegfried; and brother, Gunther Poechtrager of Austria. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and son, Werner loved the Lord with all his heart, mind, soul, and strength. His passion was to always follow the word of God, unfailingly, and his love for music. His love will light the way, always, for those whose lives he touched.In keeping with Werner's wishes, there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life in loving memory of Werner will be held at the home of Werner and Charlene on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The family wishes to express a warm and heartfelt thank you to his nurse, Kathy, for all herdedication and care, along with the compassion she shared with Werner's family during this time. Hecker-Patron Funeral Homes has been entrusted with Werner's care and assisting his family. For those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, you may do so at:Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 330-699-2600