Werner PoechtragerIn keeping with Werner's wishes, there will be novisitation.A Celebration of Life in loving memory of Werner will be held at the home of Werner and Charlene on Saturday, August 15, 2020at 3:00 p.m.Hecker-Patron Funeral Homes has been entrusted with Werner's care and assisting his family. For those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, you may do so at:Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 330-699-2600