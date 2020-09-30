1/1
Wesley E. Caron
Wesley E. Caron

84, from Plain Township, Ohio, passed away on September 27, 2020 at 10:44 a.m. surrounded by his loving family. Wesley was born on July 11, 1936 to the late Isidore and Margaret Caron. Wes was a 1954 graduate of Canton South High School. He married Shirley Fach on November 21, 1955. Wesley was employed at the Timken Company as a piercing mill roller for 42 years until his retirement. He enjoyed yard work and gardening. He was a person who loved his Savior Jesus and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He enjoyed all of his many vacations at Sanibel Island, Fla. He traveled many places including Europe, Cruises to the Caribbean Islands, Alaska and Hawaii. Wesley in his life donated blood for 48 years with a total of 48 gallons.

Wes is survived by his wife, Shirley Caron of 65 years; children, Vicki (Craig) Hamilton of Canton, Scott W. (Stacey) Caron of Columbiana, and Brett (Kathleen) Caron of Columbus; grandchildren, Nicole Richard, Ashley Strahan, Ryan S. Caron, Quinn R. Caron, Max Caron, Mia Caron; and great-grandchildren Jayce and Garrett Caron, Harper and Payton Strahan. He was preceded in death by sisters, Beverly Graber, and Denise Geiger; brotherl Jim Caron; and his mother and father.

Calling hours will be held Friday, October 2nd from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church (5050 Middlebranch Rd., Canton) where services will be held at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor David Ryan officiating. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Aultman Oncology and Dr V., Aultman Hospice. Donations may be made to Aultman Hospice.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Grace Baptist Church
OCT
2
Service
12:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
He was a wonderful person and a great neighbor for 50 plus years. We will miss seeing him in the yard
Judy and Jim Locke
Neighbor
