Wesley Norman Kehl
Wesley Norman Kehl, age 84, of Indianapolis, went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019. The son of
Herman and Lela Mae Kehl, he was born October 13, 1934 in Canton. He was united in marriage on July 15, 1962 to Rosemary McGonigal. In addition to his work as an insurance agent, Wesley enjoyed serving in various Christian ministries. His passions included a tract ministry, singing in the church choir, and serving as a prison chaplain. Wesley was preceded in death by brothers: William, Raymond, Larry; and sisters, Esther and Dorothy.
He is survived by wife, Rosemary; daughters: Lisa
(Roger) Gardner, Marsha (Tim) Hickey, Rachel (Derek) Barnes; and son, Eric (Amy) Kehl; in addition, sister,
Eileen (Fred) Schneiter; brother, Donald (Ruth) Kehl; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Wesley loved his family and he will be missed greatly.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory at:
Fellowship Tract League, P.O. Box 164, Lebanon, OH 45036.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019