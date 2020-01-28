Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
S. Cleveland Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
S. Cleveland Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Salewsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley R. Salewsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley R. Salewsky Obituary
Wesley R. Salewsky

Age 73, of Canton, passed away Saturday January 25, 2020 unexpectedly in his home. He was born April 7, 1946 in Canton to the late Wilson R. Sr. and Margaret (Stecher) Salewsky. Wesley proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from The Timken Company after 22 years of service and Romans Plumbing with 16 years of service.

He is preceded in death by one brother, Wilson R. "Bobby" Salewsky Jr.; one sister, Sherry DeCost. Wesley is survived by three children, Teresa Rice, Michael (Mary) Salewsky and Lisa Coram; additional family member, Karrisa; two grandchildren, Michaela Salewsky and Michael Coram; nieces and nephews, Clete, Renee, Jeff, Hope, Jennifer and Elizabeth.

Funeral services will be Thursday January 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave with Gary A. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received Wednesday 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -