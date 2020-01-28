|
Wesley R. Salewsky
Age 73, of Canton, passed away Saturday January 25, 2020 unexpectedly in his home. He was born April 7, 1946 in Canton to the late Wilson R. Sr. and Margaret (Stecher) Salewsky. Wesley proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from The Timken Company after 22 years of service and Romans Plumbing with 16 years of service.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Wilson R. "Bobby" Salewsky Jr.; one sister, Sherry DeCost. Wesley is survived by three children, Teresa Rice, Michael (Mary) Salewsky and Lisa Coram; additional family member, Karrisa; two grandchildren, Michaela Salewsky and Michael Coram; nieces and nephews, Clete, Renee, Jeff, Hope, Jennifer and Elizabeth.
Funeral services will be Thursday January 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave with Gary A. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received Wednesday 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 28, 2020