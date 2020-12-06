1/1
WILBUR E. DAUGHERTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILBUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbur E. "Doc" Daugherty

"Together Again"

age 93, of Canton, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. Born in Akron and a graduate of Central High School, class of '45, he served on the mine sweeper, USS Hilarity AM241, in Japan during World War II. Doc worked at Irwin Steel Co. as a purchasing agent and finished his career with Starrett Service Trucking.

Preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Jennie Daugherty. He is survived by his daughter, Susan (John) Murphy; sons, David (Julie) and Dan (Lisa) Daugherty; seven grandchildren: Brian, Owen, Nicolle, Jenna, Dan II, Lauren, and Lynn; and three great-grandchildren. The focus of Dad's life was centered around his family and the pleasure he received from their achievements. He was his children's support and partner.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Ohio Meals on Wheels (www.vantageaging.org), provider of Doc's daily meals for eleven years. To share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit:

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger, 330-456-8237

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneeberger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved