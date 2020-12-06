Wilbur E. "Doc" Daugherty
"Together Again"
age 93, of Canton, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. Born in Akron and a graduate of Central High School, class of '45, he served on the mine sweeper, USS Hilarity AM241, in Japan during World War II. Doc worked at Irwin Steel Co. as a purchasing agent and finished his career with Starrett Service Trucking.
Preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Jennie Daugherty. He is survived by his daughter, Susan (John) Murphy; sons, David (Julie) and Dan (Lisa) Daugherty; seven grandchildren: Brian, Owen, Nicolle, Jenna, Dan II, Lauren, and Lynn; and three great-grandchildren. The focus of Dad's life was centered around his family and the pleasure he received from their achievements. He was his children's support and partner.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Ohio Meals on Wheels
provider of Doc's daily meals for eleven years.
