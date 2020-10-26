1/1
WILBUR R. SANDERS
1924 - 2020
Wilbur R. Sanders

age 96, of Louisville, OH, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born October 2, 1924, in Louisville to the late Stanley and Della (Vernier) Sanders. Wilbur worked as an accountant for Hercules Engine, retiring in 1987. He was a member of Israel's Lutheran Church, The Louisville Historical Society, Friends of the Library and a former member of the Louisville Kiwanis Club.

Wilbur is survived by his wife, Nancy Sanders; three daughters: Beverly (Rob) Couch, Barbara (Jim) Ross, Amy Sanders; a son, Roger (Gail) Sanders; a step-son, Kenneth (Connie) Clausen; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Madalyn, his second wife, Mary and his third wife, Eleanor.

Due to Covid-19 the family is planning a service for a later date. Wilbur will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Oct. 26, 2020.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
